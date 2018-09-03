Manchester City starlet withdraws from Southgate’s latest England squad

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from England’s squad to face Spain and Switzerland after sustaining a back injury.

Sterling has made three appearances at club level for City in the Premier League so far this season, scoring two goals, most recently grabbing the opener against Newcastle United in Saturday’s clash at the Etihad.

The 23-year-old starlet will no doubt be a prominent figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad throughout the campaign once again as he continues to develop his skills under the Spanish boss, having been a vital part of their title-winning team last year.

At international level Sterling has managed to earn 44 caps, but has often been criticised for his modest scoring record for England, finding the net just twice when representing his country. In fact, the last time he scored for the Three Lions was in 2015 and despite an impressive World Cup performance wise this summer as Southgate’s men reached the semifinals, he has still yet to reach his potential on the biggest stage.

According to the FA’s official website, the winger has now been forced to pull out of England’s upcoming friendlies against Spain and Switzerland after a back problem was reported on Monday.

This latest news will come as a blow to Southgate’s preparations given the fact that Sterling has been a vital part of his starting XI in recent months, however, in stark contrast City supporters might be pleased that he will be resting extensively before their next league game against newly promoted Fulham.

Guardiola’s men have picked up 10 points from their opening 4 matches of the new campaign as they bid to defend the title they won so comfortably last year 19 points in front of arch-rivals Manchester United.