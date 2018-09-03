Real Madrid eyeing €60m-rated ace in January to bolster key area of Julen Lopetegui’s squad

Real Madrid have made a positive start to life under Julen Lopetegui, but reports claim January reinforcements are already being eyed.

Los Blancos have won three in three in La Liga so far this season after spending the summer adapting to the Spanish tactician’s methods after Zinedine Zidane’s exit.

Further, they also lost talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, but goals haven’t seemed to be a problem thus far with other star players stepping up and filling the void.

However, beyond Marcelo, there is a lack of quality and depth in the left-back position which may well require defensive stars to play out of position if the Brazilian is unavailable, but according to Don Balon, club president Florentino Perez has a solution lined up in the form of €60m-rated Chelsea star Marcos Alonso.

It’s not the first time that the 27-year-old has been paired with a return to the Bernabeu after previously featuring at youth level, with The Sun noting last month that the reigning European champions were eager to snap him up.

Nevertheless, given he has made an impressive start to the campaign under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, it remains to be seen if Chelsea have any intention of letting him leave.

Alonso has bagged a goal and three assists in three Premier League outings thus far this year, and so with his influence down the left flank in mind, it would seem like a very questionable decision from the Blues to allow him to leave whatever the price given his importance to his new coach.

It is an area that Madrid may have trouble with though, and so perhaps if they are unable to land Perez’s touted preference, then they may be sensible to consider an alternative in the second half of the campaign to ensure that Lopetegui and his men stay on track for major honours this year.