Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been discussing the difference between his current club and Chelsea, aiming a perceived dig at his former side.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Spanish giants in the 4-1 win over Leganes at the weekend after initially being kept out of the side by Keylor Navas.

Having now settled in the capital after his move from Chelsea last month, the Belgian international has been speaking about the differences between the two clubs on and off the pitch, and it’s fair to say that Blues fans will not be impressed with what their former shot-stopper has had to say.

“In training, you see that the level is high. I am now experiencing on a daily basis that Sergio Ramos is the best centre-back in the world. The level [at Real Madrid] is higher than at Chelsea,” he is quoted as saying by Sport Witness.

“It’s twice as big [Bernabeu], of course, it’s a very different feeling. If you look forward, you only see a wall of people while at Stamford Bridge you can still see the sky or the hotel behind the grandstand.”

Courtois undoubtedly enjoyed a successful and important stint in west London which helped him develop into the goalkeeper he is today, but that hasn’t stopped him from risking the wrath of his former supporters even if he is perhaps merely just offering an honest and innocent assessment of what he’s seen.

With Real Madrid winning the last three Champions League trophies, it’s unsurprising that he’s seen the difference as the level of expectation and the demands on the players is different. Nevertheless, he’ll be hoping to continue in the starting line-up moving forward to help Los Blancos continue to win major honours and prove that his decision to leave Chelsea was the right one.