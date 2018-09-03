Video: CLASSY gesture from Sadio Mane just HOURS after helping Liverpool to win

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane has been lauded after a video has emerged of him helping clean his mosque’s toilets after his side’s win over Leicester City.

Given the money that footballers earn, it would be a surprise if many of them even clean their own houses let alone their place of worship.

That’s what Mane has been spotted doing over the weekend though, as seen in the video below, as the Liverpool man was said to be helping clean the mosque that he goes to just hours after scoring his fourth goal in four Premier League games to help the Reds maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

It hasn’t been entirely verified that it is Mane in the video, but based on the striking similarity to him and the buzz it has created amongst the Liverpool fanbase and media outlets, it would appear as though the Senegalese international has just offered up another reason to like him.

Winning on the pitch and definitely winning off it too…