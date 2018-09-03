Video: Liverpool loanee Loris Karius experiences indifferent Besiktas debut, poor mistake matched by great stop

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Loris Karius during his loan spell with Besiktas, and it’s fair to say it started indifferently for the shot-stopper.

As per Liverpool’s club site, the 25-year-old has joined the Turkish giants on a two-year loan stint, as he’ll be hoping to rebuild his confidence and rediscover his best form.

SEE MORE: Video: CLASSY gesture from Sadio Mane just HOURS after helping Liverpool to win

It comes after a nightmare few months for him on a personal level, as after his costly blunders in the Champions League final against Real Madrid last season, he was guilty of committing further errors in pre-season before Alisson was signed by Liverpool.

That in turn pushed him down the pecking order, and he has since opted to move to Turkey to secure regular playing time and to perhaps get himself away from the scrutiny that he came under in England.

However, his performances will likely continue to be analysed and although several media outlets focused in on his error which led to a goal in the 1-1 draw with Bursaspor after he misjudged a cross, he did also produce an excellent save as seen in the video below to prove that he will be capable of making decisive interventions too.

He will of course be desperate to find consistency in his performances and cut out the mistakes, but time will tell if he is able to secure his place at Liverpool again in the future considering it looks pretty bleak after the Merseyside giants splashed out £67m on Alisson, as per Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian international was guilty of making his own blunder in the 2-1 win over Leicester City, with Jurgen Klopp hoping he won’t see any more thereafter.