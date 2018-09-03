What Jose Mourinho said on Man Utd fans banner directed at Ed Woodward

Man Utd secured an important win at Burnley on Sunday, but headlines were also created by the banner paid for by a supporters group directed at Ed Woodward.

The Red Devils were under immense pressure after suffering back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, and would have been desperate to sign off before the international break with a morale-boosting win.

They got that at Turf Moor on Sunday with Romelu Lukaku’s double seeing off Burnley, but there was a major talking point before the game as a banner which was paid for by a supporters group was flown above the ground with a message to chief executive Woodward, as seen in the tweet below.

The United chief was branded a ‘specialist in failure’, a term once used by Mourinho to describe former rival Arsene Wenger, and so it seems as though the Portuguese tactician has the backing from a significant section of the fanbase also judging on his post-match actions in the last two games.

From clapping the supporters after the Spurs loss to being seen engaging with the fans at Burnley too and passing over his jacket into the crowd, it seems as though Mourinho is still building a close bond with the fans.

However, he has also seemingly backed his chief executive too by insisting that it’s a shared victory and Woodward also won on Sunday.

“You know, in the match I am not looking to the sky unless I am asking something for the guy to give me help. I didn’t see planes but Ed Woodward won this afternoon. He won 2-0,” he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

With the pressure on the Red Devils to deliver trophies and show improvement this season, it arguably makes plenty of sense for them to show a United front, especially when results are poor and to work together to provide the right response. They certainly did that on Sunday when it was needed.

