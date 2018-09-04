A leading Italian agent has suggested that AC Milan lead Juventus in the race to land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old will see his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants expire at the end of the season, and so he continues to edge closer to becoming a free agent next summer.

PSG will undoubtedly be keen to either tie him down to a renewal or perhaps sell him before then to avoid losing him for nothing, if it becomes apparent that the French international will not commit his long-term future.

If the latter materialises, Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, report that leading agent Giuseppe Bozzo has suggested that Milan are ready to make their move in January and perhaps even lead the race ahead of Serie A champions Juventus.

“I don’t think he will renew with Paris Saint-Germain because he wants to play with continuity, which is why I see Milan slightly favoured ahead Juve for January,” he is quoted as saying.

Time will tell if his prediction comes true, but given Milan still need to add quality and depth in midfield with Gennaro Gattuso continuing to primarily rely on the same trident of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, moving for Rabiot would certainly make sense.

Further, with the Italian giants looking to break back into the top four in Serie A, coupled with the style of play that they have displayed so far this season which sees them play a more possession-based, expansive brand of football, Rabiot would arguably be a perfect fit.

With the Frenchman’s technical quality and creativity ability, he would add to what Gattuso is seemingly trying to implement at Milan, but time will tell if a move to the San Siro is considered the ideal option by Rabiot.

This isn’t the first time that Milan have been paired with a move for the midfield ace, with Sport noting that he was a target this past summer transfer window with sporting director Leonardo potentially a crucial figure given his previous relationship with the player during his stint at PSG.