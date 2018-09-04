Agent claims Juventus considered Inter raid but taunts rivals with brutal jibe

The agent of Inter forward Mauro Icardi has suggested that both Juventus and Napoli were keen on a move for the prolific ace this past summer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a great spell at Inter since joining the club from Sampdoria in 2013, scoring 107 goals in 183 outings for the Nerazzurri.

As captain, he led them back to the Champions League this season, and so he appears to be moving in the right direction with the club to achieve their objectives.

However, it could have been very different for him as his agent and partner, Wanda Nara, has revealed that both Juve and Napoli were interested in the possibility of prising him away from the San Siro this past summer, although the former eventually went for the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nara couldn’t help but have a dig at the Turin giants, but did confirm that although interest was there, the final decision was with Icardi and he decided to stay with Inter.

“The only contact Mauro has had with Juventus are the seven goals he’s scored against them,” she said in a brutal jibe at the Serie A champions, as quoted by AS. “Certainly [they were interested]. They took Cristiano Ronaldo, who was their primary objective. Certainly, Mauro could have been an alternative.

“The interest in Mauro was there [from Napoli]. They even made a proposal to Inter. The player then decides.”

Inter have had an indifferent start to the Serie A campaign, picking up four points from their opening three games as they’ve already fallen off the pace set by leaders Juventus.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will be chasing another top four finish and will be keen to make a positive impression in Europe, and having Icardi to continue to lead their line will be a major boost for all concerned rather than seeing him flourish for a direct rival.