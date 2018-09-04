Unai Emery surprisingly leaves Arsenal star OUT of 25-man Premier League squad

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly left youngster Matteo Guendouzi out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

In a surprise turn of events, the French starlet qualifies anyway due to being an Under-21 player, so is not considered part of the senior squad, as it were.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who provide the full 25-man list submitted by the club after the close of the transfer window last month.

Worried Gooners need not panic as it does not affect Guendouzi’s ability to play for them in the top flight after his fine start since moving from Lorient this summer.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely impressive young talent and Arsenal fans will be glad he is still available for them after such a fine breakthrough in his brief time in England so far.

Arsenal’s other summer signings are also all in, with no shocks from Emery as he includes Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Gunners haven’t made the most convincing start under their new manager, winning two and losing two of their first four Premier League matches.

Where will Arsenal finish in their first season under Unai Emery? 5th or lower

4th

3rd

2nd

1st View Results Loading ... Loading ...

In fairness to the Spaniard, however, he was dealt the unlucky blow of facing champions Manchester City at home and Chelsea away in his opening two games after replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger this summer.

Arsenal have since beaten West Ham and Cardiff City, showing some improvement under the new man in the dugout.

25-man Premier League squad in full (*=Home grown)

Aubameyang, Pierre-Emerick

Bellerin, Hector*

Bramall, Cohen

Cech, Petr

Elneny, Mohamed Naser Elsayed

Holding, Robert Samuel*

Iliev, Deyan*

Iwobi, Alex*

Jenkinson, Carl Daniel*

Kolasinac, Sead

Koscielny, Laurent

Lacazette, Alexandre

Leno, Bernd

Lichtsteiner, Stephan

Martinez, Damian Emiliano*

Mkhitaryan, Henrikh

Monreal, Ignacio

Mustafi, Shkodran

Ozil, Mesut

Papastathopoulos, Sokratis

Ramsey, Aaron James*

Torreira, Lucas

Welbeck, Daniel*

Xhaka, Granit

Under-21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Alebiousu, Ryan

Amaechi, Xavier Casmier

Ballard, Daniel George

Balogun, Folarin Jerry

Barden, Daniel

Bielik, Krystian

Bola, Tolaji

Burton, Robert

Clarke, Harrison Thomas

Cottrell, Ben

Coyle, Trae

Daley-Campbell, Vontae

Dennis, Matthew

Flaherty, Stanley James

Gilmour, Charlie Ian

Greenwood, Sam

Guendouzi, Matteo

Hein, Karl Jakob

John-Jules, Tyreece Romayo

Lopez Salguero, Joel

Maitland-Niles, Ainsley

Martin, Joshua

Matthews, Alfie

Mavropanos, Konstantinos

McEneff, Jordan John

McGuinness, Mark James

Medley, Zechariah Joshua Henry

Nelson, Reiss

Nketiah, Edward

Nwakali, Kelechi

Okonkwo, Arthur

Olayinka, Olujimi James Ayodele

Olowu, Joseph Olugbenga

Omole, Tobi

Osei-Tutu, Jordi

Pleguezuelo, Julio Jose

Saka, Bukayo

Sheaf, Ben

Smith Rowe, Emile

Smith, Matthew Gerrard

Smith, Tom

Spencer-Adams, Bayli Alexander

Swanson, Zak

Thompson, Dominic

Tormey, Nathan Alexander

Willock, Joseph George

Zelalem, Gedion