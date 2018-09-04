Unai Emery surprisingly leaves Arsenal star OUT of 25-man Premier League squad

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly left youngster Matteo Guendouzi out of his 25-man Premier League squad.
In a surprise turn of events, the French starlet qualifies anyway due to being an Under-21 player, so is not considered part of the senior squad, as it were.
This is according to the Daily Mirror, who provide the full 25-man list submitted by the club after the close of the transfer window last month.
Worried Gooners need not panic as it does not affect Guendouzi’s ability to play for them in the top flight after his fine start since moving from Lorient this summer.
The 19-year-old looks a hugely impressive young talent and Arsenal fans will be glad he is still available for them after such a fine breakthrough in his brief time in England so far.
Arsenal’s other summer signings are also all in, with no shocks from Emery as he includes Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
The Gunners haven’t made the most convincing start under their new manager, winning two and losing two of their first four Premier League matches.
In fairness to the Spaniard, however, he was dealt the unlucky blow of facing champions Manchester City at home and Chelsea away in his opening two games after replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger this summer.
Arsenal have since beaten West Ham and Cardiff City, showing some improvement under the new man in the dugout.
25-man Premier League squad in full (*=Home grown)
Aubameyang, Pierre-Emerick
Bellerin, Hector*
Bramall, Cohen
Cech, Petr
Elneny, Mohamed Naser Elsayed
Holding, Robert Samuel*
Iliev, Deyan*
Iwobi, Alex*
Jenkinson, Carl Daniel*
Kolasinac, Sead
Koscielny, Laurent
Lacazette, Alexandre
Leno, Bernd
Lichtsteiner, Stephan
Martinez, Damian Emiliano*
Mkhitaryan, Henrikh
Monreal, Ignacio
Mustafi, Shkodran
Ozil, Mesut
Papastathopoulos, Sokratis
Ramsey, Aaron James*
Torreira, Lucas
Welbeck, Daniel*
Xhaka, Granit
Under-21 players (Contract and Scholars)
Alebiousu, Ryan
Amaechi, Xavier Casmier
Ballard, Daniel George
Balogun, Folarin Jerry
Barden, Daniel
Bielik, Krystian
Bola, Tolaji
Burton, Robert
Clarke, Harrison Thomas
Cottrell, Ben
Coyle, Trae
Daley-Campbell, Vontae
Dennis, Matthew
Flaherty, Stanley James
Gilmour, Charlie Ian
Greenwood, Sam
Guendouzi, Matteo
Hein, Karl Jakob
John-Jules, Tyreece Romayo
Lopez Salguero, Joel
Maitland-Niles, Ainsley
Martin, Joshua
Matthews, Alfie
Mavropanos, Konstantinos
McEneff, Jordan John
McGuinness, Mark James
Medley, Zechariah Joshua Henry
Nelson, Reiss
Nketiah, Edward
Nwakali, Kelechi
Okonkwo, Arthur
Olayinka, Olujimi James Ayodele
Olowu, Joseph Olugbenga
Omole, Tobi
Osei-Tutu, Jordi
Pleguezuelo, Julio Jose
Saka, Bukayo
Sheaf, Ben
Smith Rowe, Emile
Smith, Matthew Gerrard
Smith, Tom
Spencer-Adams, Bayli Alexander
Swanson, Zak
Thompson, Dominic
Tormey, Nathan Alexander
Willock, Joseph George
Zelalem, Gedion