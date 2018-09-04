Menu

Unai Emery surprisingly leaves Arsenal star OUT of 25-man Premier League squad

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly left youngster Matteo Guendouzi out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

In a surprise turn of events, the French starlet qualifies anyway due to being an Under-21 player, so is not considered part of the senior squad, as it were.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who provide the full 25-man list submitted by the club after the close of the transfer window last month.

Worried Gooners need not panic as it does not affect Guendouzi’s ability to play for them in the top flight after his fine start since moving from Lorient this summer.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely impressive young talent and Arsenal fans will be glad he is still available for them after such a fine breakthrough in his brief time in England so far.

matteo guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi in action for Arsenal against Manchester City

Arsenal’s other summer signings are also all in, with no shocks from Emery as he includes Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Gunners haven’t made the most convincing start under their new manager, winning two and losing two of their first four Premier League matches.

In fairness to the Spaniard, however, he was dealt the unlucky blow of facing champions Manchester City at home and Chelsea away in his opening two games after replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger this summer.

Arsenal have since beaten West Ham and Cardiff City, showing some improvement under the new man in the dugout.

25-man Premier League squad in full (*=Home grown)

Aubameyang, Pierre-Emerick 
Bellerin, Hector* 
Bramall, Cohen 
Cech, Petr 
Elneny, Mohamed Naser Elsayed 
Holding, Robert Samuel* 
Iliev, Deyan* 
Iwobi, Alex* 
Jenkinson, Carl Daniel* 
Kolasinac, Sead 
Koscielny, Laurent 
Lacazette, Alexandre 
Leno, Bernd 
Lichtsteiner, Stephan 
Martinez, Damian Emiliano* 
Mkhitaryan, Henrikh 
Monreal, Ignacio 
Mustafi, Shkodran 
Ozil, Mesut 
Papastathopoulos, Sokratis 
Ramsey, Aaron James* 
Torreira, Lucas 
Welbeck, Daniel* 
Xhaka, Granit

Under-21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Alebiousu, Ryan 
Amaechi, Xavier Casmier 
Ballard, Daniel George 
Balogun, Folarin Jerry 
Barden, Daniel 
Bielik, Krystian 
Bola, Tolaji 
Burton, Robert 
Clarke, Harrison Thomas 
Cottrell, Ben 
Coyle, Trae 
Daley-Campbell, Vontae 
Dennis, Matthew 
Flaherty, Stanley James 
Gilmour, Charlie Ian 
Greenwood, Sam 
Guendouzi, Matteo 
Hein, Karl Jakob 
John-Jules, Tyreece Romayo 
Lopez Salguero, Joel 
Maitland-Niles, Ainsley 
Martin, Joshua 
Matthews, Alfie 
Mavropanos, Konstantinos 
McEneff, Jordan John 
McGuinness, Mark James 
Medley, Zechariah Joshua Henry 
Nelson, Reiss 
Nketiah, Edward 
Nwakali, Kelechi 
Okonkwo, Arthur 
Olayinka, Olujimi James Ayodele 
Olowu, Joseph Olugbenga 
Omole, Tobi 
Osei-Tutu, Jordi 
Pleguezuelo, Julio Jose 
Saka, Bukayo 
Sheaf, Ben 
Smith Rowe, Emile 
Smith, Matthew Gerrard 
Smith, Tom 
Spencer-Adams, Bayli Alexander 
Swanson, Zak 
Thompson, Dominic 
Tormey, Nathan Alexander 
Willock, Joseph George 
Zelalem, Gedion

