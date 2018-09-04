Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, a former Premier League title winner with Chelsea.

This is according to a surprise report from Kick Off, who state the 33-year-old is currently battling for his place in Diego Simeone’s side.

Quite why Arsenal would go for such an old player who’s not currently featuring regularly for his current club, and who barely played in his previous short stint in England is beyond us, but there you go.

Emery has shown a preference for signing experienced players, having brought in Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer this summer, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Luis seems far more of a gamble, however, due to still being under contract with Atletico, and due to showing himself to have flopped in his only other spell in England.

The Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2014/15 and picked up a Premier League winners’ medal despite not playing regularly and instantly rejoining Atletico the following summer.

Arsenal fans will hope there isn’t too much to this rather strange transfer link as their club surely needs to be thinking more towards the future with smart signings of top young players.