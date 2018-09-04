Aston Villa could reportedly miss out on re-signing John Terry with prospective Sporting president Madeira Rodrigues claiming a deal is close to sign him.

The 37-year-old spent last season at Villa Park, but the campaign didn’t have the desired end result as the club missed out on promotion after defeat to Fulham in the playoff final.

Terry then left the club after his contract expired and has been a free agent since searching for his next challenge with a return to Villa touted.

However, as per Birmingham Live, Rodrigues has now suggested that he’s close to persuading the Chelsea legend to move to Portugal, albeit he must win the presidency first it seems as he’s seemingly promising the former England international as one of his signings if he secures the position.

“I can say one, because I’ve caught up with him, it’s John Terry, a great champion, a player who does not come to win games, he comes to win games in training. He’s a captain without an armband, but I think he’s very close to being our player.”

Steve Bruce’s side had started the season well but after being knocked out of the League Cup by Burton Albion, they suffered a heavy defeat to Sheffield United last time out which saw them fall to 12th place after six games.

Goals conceded is an obvious problem as while they’ve scored 11, they’ve also let in 11, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 14 Championship sides.

With that in mind, it’s clear why moving for Terry would make sense and is being touted in the report, but the defensive stalwart could seemingly be set to snub that option and instead head abroad for his new challenge, but much will apparently still depend on whether or not Rodrigues wins the presidential race.