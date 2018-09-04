Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reportedly urged his club to seal the transfer of Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli.

According to Don Balon, Bale seems to have caught wind that the £108million-rated Alli may be growing tired with life at Spurs, with the north London club not looking much closer to winning major titles despite their undeniable progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The England international could in that way end up being rather like Bale, who also stood out as a world class performer in his Tottenham days, but failed to lift the rest of the team to glory.

Spurs are in a better shape now than they were then, but it would not be surprising if a player like Alli felt he could do better and play for one of Europe’s elite.

The 22-year-old has long looked like a star in the making after his remarkable rise in the last few years, making the step up to top flight football seamlessly after starting out in the lower leagues with MK Dons.

Alli could now be a useful addition for Madrid in an important area of the pitch, with the club’s attack a little light after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer.