Barcelona make €50m+ rated transfer target priority to bolster key area further

Barcelona are reportedly set to continue their pursuit of Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong and will make the talented ace a transfer priority moving forward.

The 21-year-old continues to play a fundamental role for the Dutch giants, emerging as an ever-present in their push to qualify for the Champions League as well as featuring in all four Eredivisie games thus far this season.

Given the technical quality and classy ability that he possesses in midfield, he appears to be a perfect fit for the Nou Camp, and now Mundo Deportivo claim that the €50m to €60m-rated starlet is still at the top of the club’s list of transfer targets.

It comes despite the fact that Ernesto Valverde has overseen plenty of change in that department already this summer with Andres Iniesta and Paulinho leaving while Arthur and Arturo Vidal arrived for the La Liga champions to help fill the voids left behind.

However, it doesn’t appear as though they are entirely satisfied with the options at Valverde’s disposal just yet, and perhaps the fact that Vidal, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are now all on the wrong side of 30 could play a part in that.

De Jong would certainly be a long-term option were he to arrive at Barcelona, but time will tell if the Spanish giants are able to secure a deal for him from January onwards having been heavily linked with a swoop all summer long.

As per the poll held by Mundo Deportivo in their report, 88% of those who voted believe that the Dutch youngster would be a good addition to the squad. Coupled with his comments last month as he left the door open to a future move, as per Marca, it seems as though a switch could merely be a matter of time.