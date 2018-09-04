Photo: Chelsea star provides major injury update on Instagram

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas appears to be running again, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella after spotting a photo posted by the Spaniard on Instagram.

The Blues ace has been out of action so far this season with a knee injury, and is the kind of player new manager Maurizio Sarri could do with having back quickly.

One of the best ball-playing midfielders in the world on his day, Fabregas seems an ideal fit for this CFC outfit under Sarri, who has them playing a possession-orientated game.

Having slotted in to similar systems in his time at Arsenal and Barcelona, Fabregas should have little trouble fitting in once he does return.

Chelsea fans will now hope that return is soon as the 31-year-old could be a crucial component to helping the club maintain this strong start to the season.