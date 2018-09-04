One Chelsea fan has gone on an epic rant in a Twitter thread slamming the club’s former player Thibaut Courtois following his summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international was a key player for the Blues before his departure this summer, in what looked to be a big blow for the west Londoners and a fine signing for Madrid.

However, things haven’t quite worked out for Courtois in Spain just yet, with Keylor Navas seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order for the moment.

That hasn’t stopped Courtois aiming little digs at his old club, however, with the player seeming pretty smug about making the step up from Stamford Bridge to the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has been quoted by Sport Witness as saying the level is higher at Real than at Chelsea, and also that the Bernabeu is a greater arena then the Bridge.

This has, unsurprisingly, not gone down well, with this Chelsea fan account in particular absolutely ripping Courtois to shreds in this epic thread below…

Thibaut Courtois is a great goalkeeper, nowhere near a brilliant keeper. He’s always relied on well drilled and solid defences to bail him out and make him look good. I don’t really understand where he has got this ego from. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) September 4, 2018

Fact #1. Real Madrid only started looking at Courtois when they couldn’t get David De Gea. Fact #2. When they couldn’t get De Gea, they still didn’t go for Courtois, they went for the keeper that we replaced him with, Kepa. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) September 4, 2018

Another factor in why he won’t shutup is because he didn’t get the dream move along with Hazard, who amazingly seems to look rather happy at Chelsea and enjoying his football in London… — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) September 4, 2018