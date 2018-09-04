Chelsea star opens up on wanting transfer away after ‘disaster’ spell at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has admitted his first season at the club was a ‘disaster’ and he considered a transfer away this summer.

The Blues ace only scored 15 goals in all competitions, looking unconfident and unfit at points as he missed some big chances and struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

Morata had previously shone in La Liga and Serie A, but had never played as much of a regular role for his previous clubs.

Speaking now, Morata seems to be talking like he’s put his bad start at Chelsea behind him, but does admit he got off a poor start in west London, leading him to consider returning to either Italy or Spain.

Chelsea fans would probably not have been too disappointed with that outcome, with the club looking in need of a better front-man to lead the line after the blow of losing Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid last season.

Here’s Morata’s quote from journalist Eduardo Abascal: