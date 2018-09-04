As happens every season, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reportedly revealed the wages of key figures in Italy and wage bills of Serie A clubs.

Unsurprisingly as they continue to boast the best squad in Italy having won seven consecutive league titles, Juventus top the club charts while summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly enjoying a great pay packet.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus splash out €219m on their playing squad, which is a whopping €79m more than nearest rivals AC Milan who come in at €140m.

That is arguably a real insight into the gulf that exists between the reigning champions and their rivals currently on a financial field, as they are evidently capable of spending a significant amount on taking the best talent to Turin.

A healthy portion of that total figure is taken up by Ronaldo though, as it’s noted in the report that the Portuguese superstar takes home €31m net, with Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain next in the list as he’s paid €9.5m after his summer move to the San Siro from Juve.

It’s very much a Juve and Milan affair when it comes to the top 10 best-paid players, with Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci and Emre Can all featuring while Lorenzo Insigne and Mauro Icardi complete the list.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the club totals though is that Napoli continue to punch above their weight as despite having the fifth biggest wage bill in Serie A, they have continued to emerge as the most likely contender to end Juve’s domestic dominance.

With Milan, Inter and Roma all seemingly ready to knock on the door this season though, time will tell if they can make the financial advantage irrelevant, or if the likes of Ronaldo and Dybala earn their money and make the difference to continue to deliver success at Juventus.