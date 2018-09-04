Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly waiting to pounce on Eden Hazard’s transfer situation at Chelsea in the near future.

The Belgium international has been linked with both clubs at various points in the last few months, but ended up staying put at Stamford Bridge this season.

Still, it seems Hazard staying at the club is still not guaranteed for the long-term, with Don Balon claiming he is threatening to leave at the end of this campaign if the team do not pick up a major title.

The Spanish outlet lists Real and City as being the clubs who’d be ready to sign Hazard, who has undoubtedly been one of the finest players in the world for the last few years.

Don Balon report that Madrid would likely have the upper-hand in the deal and try to persuade Chelsea not to sell Hazard to a major Premier League rival, which would unquestionably strengthen City to the point where they’d look near-unbeatable.

Pep Guardiola’s side ran away with the title last season and already have many of Europe’s finest attacking players.

Hazard would fit in well at the Etihad Stadium and make City a real force, and Real could also do with the 27-year-old’s quality up front after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer and only signing Mariano Diaz as any kind of replacement.

Big pressure then for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri as he’ll clearly have to hit the ground running with the Blues to stand any chance of keeping Hazard.