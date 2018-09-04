Ever since making his breakthrough for Barcelona in 2008, Sergio Busquets has remained a fundamental figure in the side.

The midfield stalwart has gone on to make 482 appearances for the club with seven La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies amongst his huge silverware collection at the Nou Camp.

Despite now being 30, he remains an important part of coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans, and so with that in mind, all concerned will be delighted that Mundo Deportivo report that he could be set to sign a new contract next week.

It’s suggested that the delay is due to the international break, and so when the Spanish international returns, an announcement may well be made on Busquets staying with Barcelona until 2023 while he’ll be given a salary increase as part of the new agreement.

While it’s difficult to imagine the midfield ace playing anywhere else at this stage of his career, signing a new contract will surely end any speculation over his future with Paris Saint-Germain paired with a shock move this past summer, as per The Sun.

That obviously didn’t materialise, and so Busquets will be expected to continue to play a fundamental role for Barcelona this season with summer signings Arthur and Arturo Vidal hoping to compliment what Barca already have.

Nevertheless, he will continue to edge closer to the latter stages of his career and so the Catalan giants must plan for the long-term future too.

However, given his form last season and his ongoing positive influence on the side, they won’t be in a hurry to replace him and the touted new contract is further evidence of their commitment to him and showing that they still have plenty of faith in his ability to produce consistently at the highest level.

Now though, the wait goes on until his return next week to see if the club make an official announcement on the matter, as suggested by Mundo Deportivo.