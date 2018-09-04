Manchester United may want to take note as defender Clement Lenglet reportedly ‘already regrets’ his transfer to Barcelona this summer, according to Don Balon.

As has been well noted by the Independent and others, United were expected to strengthen in defence this summer after being linked with a host of names, though none came.

Lenglet was one player linked with the Red Devils a few months back, with L’Equipe claiming interest from Jose Mourinho’s side in the young Frenchman after his impressive form at Sevilla.

The 23-year-old ended up at Barcelona instead, however, meaning other names later emerged as top targets for United.

But with MUFC failing to land any one and looking weaker for it after Mourinho’s chopping and changing at the back so far this season – including the bizarre mistake of using midfielder Ander Herrera in defence in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham – they could certainly still do with Lenglet in their ranks.

With Don Balon claiming Lenglet is concerned by his lack of playing time at Barca so far, with just two appearances and only one start this term, United may want to keep an eye on his situation in case he ends up on the move again in the near future.

While it isn’t often players leave clubs so soon after joining, this did recently happen with Yerry Mina, who joined Everton from the Catalan giants just months after first moving to the Nou Camp and barely playing in the first-team.