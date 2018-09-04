Manchester United star tries to revive transfer after brutally snubbing CL giants in the summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola are reportedly keen to revive a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

In a surprise revelation, Don Balon claim Pogba rather brutally snubbed Los Blancos in the summer, ‘slamming’ the club in a message to Florentino Perez.

Not much more information is given on how that played out, but Don Balon now claims Pogba is eager to try again for a move to the Bernabeu.

The France international has appeared to have an unhappy time at Old Trafford since joining from Juventus in 2016, failing to ever really hit peak form in the Premier League.

Pogba could perhaps benefit from leaving and trying again at a club more committed to playing his kind of game, with the 25-year-old shining when given more attacking freedom at Juventus and with the French national team.

Real have always played that kind of stylish football so could have a role for him, though it remains to be seen if they’ll be keen to sign him now.

Don Balon suggest Pogba has to ask Perez for ‘forgiveness’ over the way he snubbed them before, but he looks desperate as the piece states Barcelona now appear to be prioritising a move for Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong instead.