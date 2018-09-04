Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly prepared to listen to offers from new clubs in the January transfer window.

The Spain international has become frustrated by the lack of a new contract offer at Old Trafford and feels taken for granted by the Red Devils, according to the Metro.

Herrera has been at United in 2014 and a one-year extension to his initial four-year contract was recently triggered, though the Metro report that nothing more has been offered to him since.

It’s claimed in the piece that Jose Mourinho values Herrera and wants him to stay due to his versatility, though he is not in control of contract negotiations.

This is all a big worry for United fans, who will likely want this committed and passionate performer to stay on.

The 29-year-old is not the best player in the world by any means, but has rarely let the club down since he joined and just a couple of seasons ago was talked about as potential future captaincy material.

However, he has played less often in the last two seasons with the arrival of Nemanja Matic last summer and Fred this year.

It may well be that, despite Mourinho’s fondness for the player, club chiefs are not willing to go all out to keep him.

The Metro state Herrera and his reps now seem prepared to negotiate with other clubs from January onwards, when he’d be able to agree a deal with teams outside the Premier League to move on a free in the summer, while he could of course also be sold by the Red Devils in the middle of the season.