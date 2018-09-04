‘Future legend’ – Manchester United Twitter announcement has these Red Devils fans thrilled

Manchester United fans are thrilled to see Luke Shaw handed the club’s official player of the month award after they announced it on Twitter this afternoon.

The England international has been back to his best this season, showing perhaps the best form of his entire Old Trafford career so far, despite the team’s slow start overall.

Shaw struggled for playing time in his first two seasons under manager Jose Mourinho, but now appears to have established himself as first-choice at left-back, displacing Ashley Young so far this term, and winning his place back in the England squad in the process.

It seems a number of Red Devils supporters are delighted for Shaw, who has largely remained popular despite a difficult couple of years following a big injury in the 2015/16 season.

This lot have taken the news very well on Twitter, and are predicting big things for the 23-year-old if he carries on playing like he has been…

