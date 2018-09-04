Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly reacted furiously to receiving a red card in the win at Burnley this weekend.

The England international was given his marching orders in the second half after a headbutt of sorts at Burnley defender Phil Bardsley, though it didn’t affect the result as United held on for an important 2-0 win.

Still, Rashford is said to have been furious in the immediate aftermath of the incident, angrily kicking the dressing room door at Turf Moor after making his way in, according to the Daily Mail.

It hasn’t been the easiest of times for Rashford of late, with the 20-year-old less of a regular in Jose Mourinho’s side as time as gone on.

The youngster looked a sensational talent when he first broke through towards the end of Louis van Gaal’s reign, but hasn’t really kicked on since then.

Despite initially playing as a striker and looking the part, Rashford has mostly been used out wide by Mourinho, while the signing of Alexis Sanchez in January has really limited his opportunities.

This latest setback won’t help his chances, and he’ll need to show a bit more composure in such situations in the future.

He later apologised for the incident with the tweet below: