Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly some of the clubs willing to pay big to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January.

The France international struggled in his first season at the Nou Camp last term but has looked much improved this term, showing the kind of form that saw him become so highly rated at his old club Borussia Dortmund.

Big clubs remain keen on Dembele, with Don Balon listing Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain as the 21-year-old’s main suitors for the winter.

It’s easy to see how the two Premier League giants could do with an upgrade in their attacks for this season, with Arsenal looking especially average so far this season.

Dembele would be a major upgrade on players like Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, who remain regulars in the Gunners’ first-team despite looking unconvincing for some time.

If Arsenal are to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish, they simply have to start splashing out on top class names like Dembele in the transfer market.

Chelsea have made a fast start under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but Dembele could be another useful addition, perhaps replacing the out-of-form Alvaro Morata up front, or playing wide and allowing Eden Hazard to occupy that more central role.

The Blues also finished outside of the Champions League places last season so could do with more firepower up front, with the likes of Pedro and Willian both ageing despite their quality.