Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing a bid for the shock transfer of the €200million-rated Antoine Griezmann as an alternative to Neymar.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest that Real are perhaps shifting their focus away from Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, who is described as flirting with a return to his former club Barcelona.

The Brazil international only left Barca for PSG just over a year ago, but speculation over his future has followed pretty much ever since his initial move to the French capital.

Still, Madrid are perhaps now looking closer to home with a raid for Griezmann from their inner-city rivals Atletico Madrid, say Don Balon.

The France international is another of the world’s top attacking players and could be ideal for Los Blancos as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a difficult summer for Real, they lost Ronaldo to Juventus and failed to really sign an adequate replacement, though Mariano Diaz did return from Lyon.

Griezmann is more the calibre of player fans at the Bernabeu are used to seeing Perez deliver, and Don Balon claim he’s now on the president’s agenda in a somewhat ambitious and controversial deal likely to be worth around €200m.

The report states Perez will try to tempt Griezmann into a move by telling him joining Real would boost his Ballon d’Or chances, which makes sense given the club’s history of producing winners in that competition.