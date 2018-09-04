Real Madrid consider swap deal with Euro giants to set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly see a familiar face join Juventus as Marcelo is being paired with a move which could see Alex Sandro move in the opposite direction.

Los Blancos lost their talisman to the Turin giants earlier this summer, as he ended a trophy-laden, nine-year spell at the Bernabeu to start a new challenge in Italy.

Although he is still waiting for his first Serie A goal after drawing a blank in his first three outings, the Bianconeri have started well as they go in search of their eighth consecutive league title.

Massimiliano Allegri already boasts a very strong squad that is capable of competing on multiple fronts this season, but according to Tuttosport, a change is being touted for next year which could improve them further and offer Ronaldo support from a former teammate.

It’s suggested that Marcelo could follow the Portuguese superstar to Turin, in a move which would potentially see Alex Sandro head to the Spanish capital to offer the reigning European champions a direct and immediate replacement.

Albeit Ronaldo drifted inside and away from the left flank regularly to great effect at Real Madrid, his partnership and understanding with Marcelo proved crucial to the club’s success throughout their time playing together.

With that in mind, it could be a great move to get the best out of the 33-year-old moving forward, and to give Juventus more experience and a winning mentality given the success that the Brazilian full-back has enjoyed in Spain too.

Time will tell if the deal suits all parties and an agreement is reached, but with Tuttosport noting that tension has grown between Marcelo and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui already this season, perhaps green lighting an exit could be a sensible way for him to continue to stamp his own mark on the squad and ensure that they move in the right direction after Ronaldo’s exit.