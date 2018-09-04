Video: Gerard Pique finds new way to get to training after driving CHARGE, Barcelona boss WON’T be happy

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was reportedly charged with driving with no points on his license last week, and so he’s found a new way to travel in style.

As per Sport, the Spanish international was hit with the charge after being stopped last week with the report claiming that he had no points on his license and therefore he now risks a fine or at worst, a prison sentence.

With that in mind, he’s had to find a new mode of transport to get himself to and from training, and as seen in the video below, he’s been spotted zooming around the streets surrounding the training ground on an electric bicycle, which the Sun claim costs up to £9,000.

While it seems to do the job for Pique, it’s unlikely that coach Ernesto Valverde is going to be particularly impressed with his influential defensive ace speeding around the streets on a bike that has a top speed of 45mph as per reports, without even wearing a helmet.

It’s naturally going to be seen as a bit of fun by most, but Pique probably does want to consider taking his road safety a little more seriously in light of recent events given he can no longer travel by car…