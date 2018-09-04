Your Guide To Mobile Football Betting

Gambling On The Global Game

It is not without good reason that football is widely referred to as “The Global Game”. King of the hill when it comes to the most played and watched sports on the planet, it is also hands-down one of the most popular betting markets.

With the growing popularity of mobile betting it is now easier than ever to enhance the excitement of the game with a bet.

There are a wide range of mobile betting options now available. This can however pose a challenge when attempting to narrow down what can seem a never-ending list. Thankfully we’ve created this handy little guide to help readers navigate their way towards a smart mobile betting choice.

Mobile Site vs Betting App

Having decided to dive into the mobile betting waters, you will now be faced with two types of betting experience. Namely those offered by a Mobile Site and a Mobile Betting App. But what’s the difference? And which if any is better? Here we take a quick look at the main pro’s and cons of each.

Mobile Site:

Pros:

Seamless experience: Often a direct conversion of a sites standard website, a mobile site can seem more intuitive to use. This is mainly due to familiarity with the layout, interface etc.

No Download Required: A bonus for those who are perhaps a little short of storage space on their mobile device.

Cons:

Missing Features: Some – but by no means all – websites simply don’t translate across that well to a mobile device, with access to offers or certain markets a potential problem.

Betting App:

Pros:

Functionality: Every stage of the app creation process will have had the aim of providing as quick and easy an experience for the user as possible.

Alerts: Many betting apps will have an alerts feature attached, providing pop up news flashes on the latest sporting and betting news, offers etc so you won’t miss a trick.

Cons:

Download Required: Download’s take up space and where space is at a premium, some may prefer to use a mobile site.

And finally, a couple of pros which apply to both mobile betting sites and betting apps:

The ability to bet on the go from anywhere and everywhere.

Most providers will directly link the app/mobile site with the website, allowing users to switch seamlessly between the two, with the same log in details, access to the same wallet etc.

What to look for in the best betting app

Let’s now look a little closer at those betting apps. What exactly should we be considering when sifting through the options available?

Ease of installation: Mobile betting apps can generally be installed from both the Play Market (since 2017, when Google lifted a betting app ban ) and App Store or by downloading the installation file directly from the bookmaker’s site. The exact method available depends upon the individual bookie, with some having all three options available, and others perhaps only one or two. Whichever method you choose though, the download and installation process should be as straightforward as possible. Steer clear of anything which appears unnecessarily long winded or complicated.

Generous sign up offers: One big advantage that comes with opening an account with a bookmaker is the sign-up offer. These can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but some common examples are; the matched deposit bonus – in which the value of your initial deposit will be matched with a quantity of bonus cash – and the matched bet bonus, e.g. “stake £10 get a £10 free bet”. Be aware that all bookies have terms and conditions which apply to these offers. It’s important to familiarise yourself with these in order to understand exactly how the offer works. A few of our favourite sign-up offers currently available are:

Ladbrokes: Bet £5, Get £20 in free bets.

Bet365: 100% matched deposit bonus up to £100.

PaddyPower: £20 Risk Free Bet + £5 Free Bet.

User-friendly interface with quick access to all features and markets: Going back to the quick and easy theme, which is – in our opinion – the number one selling point of a betting app, the fact that its interface ought to be both quick and intuitive really goes without saying.

Odds: Clearly when betting you would wish to do so with a bookmaker who offers amongst the best odds available. Our advice here would be to stick to the big names. After all, bookmakers wouldn’t make it to the top of the tree if they didn’t offer consistently competitive odds. In all honesty there can be very little to choose between the top bookies these days and you shouldn’t go too far wrong with any of the major firms.

Reputation: Sticking to a bookmaker with a solid reputation will grant you peace of mind in terms of safety, security, service and value.

Features: The main purpose of a betting app is of course to get your bet on with the minimum of fuss. They can do a whole lot more besides though. Look out for those which offer additional features such as in-play betting, cash out or in-app streaming. Fortunately, with a whole bunch of reviews on betting apps for Android , as well as iOS devices, you will easily navigate your way to the top-notch betting experience.

Football Betting Features Explained

We have now dealt a fair bit with the mobile betting app side of things, but what about football betting itself? Let’s take a closer look at a few of the key terms.

Accumulator Betting

An accumulator bet – or acca – is effectively a bet on more than one event to occur. This can be across a number of different markets in seperate games, or certain events to occur within the same game.

The most common form of acca remains that of a bet on a number of specified teams to win. E.g. Manchester United to beat Newcastle United, Chelsea to beat Everton and Liverpool to beat Arsenal. An acca can theoretically contain as many selections as you like, but remember that should just one leg let you down your bet will be a loser.

Having just the one selection let you down can certainly be a frustrating experience; so near and yet so far… There is however a feature on offer with a number of bookies which acts to soften the blow, and it goes by the name of acca insurance.

Acca insurance most commonly takes the form of your stake being returned as a free bet should just one selection let your down.

One of the best current acca insurance offers comes from Paddy Power. If only one selection lets you down in an accumulator containing four or more selections at Paddy Power, your stake will be returned as a free bet, up to a maximum of £10.

In-Play Betting

Undoubtedly one of the biggest growth areas of the past ten years has been that of in-play football betting.

In-play betting is a bet on a football match at any time between the game kicking off and the moment the referee blows the final whistle.

This type of betting has the advantage that you can see exactly how the two teams are performing before placing your bet.

In-play betting odds can fluctuate wildly over the course of a game as key events occur – most commonly goals, and can potentially provide a number of lucrative opportunities.

All of the apps from the big names offer in-play football betting, including Ladbrokes, Coral, William Hill and Paddy Power.

Cash Out

One of the newer innovations in the betting world is that of the cash out facility. This provides the bettor with the opportunity to cash out their bet for a specified amount prior to the bets conclusion. This has proven particularly popular in the world of football betting.

Imagine the scenario where all five selections in your acca are winning by one goal with ten minutes to go. The cash out facility will likely allow you to take a profit there and then, and so avoid an anxious ten minute wait hoping that none of your five teams concede.

Having the facility to bet on the go through a mobile app enables you to watch how your bet is progressing – and cash out at the opportune moment – wherever you happen to be.

In-App Event Live Streaming

Many betting apps now provide a live streaming service, enabling you to watch all the action on your mobile device. Bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power, Coral and Ladbrokes are just a few of the names to offer this feature.

Some bookmakers may occasionally provide completely free live streaming on certain events, but the most common stipulation is that you must have a bet on the event in question in order to use the live streaming facility. A bet of as little as £1 is often enough to qualify.

Football Betting: It’s Most App-ealing

Already one of the most popular sports in the world, if there’s one thing which can add a little excitement to the goalmouth action, it’s a football bet. Be it a pre-game single or acca, an in-play punt as you watch the game unfold live, a correct score or maybe a first goal scorer wager, a football bet will likely make you feel right at the heart of the action.

With the advent of mobile betting sites and apps, its never been so easy to get involved in all the thrills and spills. Hopefully our guide will help point those football betting fans seeking a quality mobile application in the right direction.