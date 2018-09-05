Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been pictured by club photographer Stuart MacFarlane getting ‘revenge’ on Alexandre Lacazette.

This refers to an incident in the Cardiff City game when Lacazette went a little over the top in patting Mustafi on the head after his goal, which actually seemed to cause him a bit of pain.

Arsenal’s photographer captured this rather sweet moment from the training ground, with the German getting his own back by slapping Lacazette on his head.

If you ask us, ,it’s only a matter of time before this light-hearted banter leads to Arsenal’s latest injury crisis…

Here’s the original incident from the Cardiff game. Lacazette can’t say he didn’t have it coming…