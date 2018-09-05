Atletico Madrid stalwart reveals shock reason for failed PSG transfer

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has revealed that the club tried to damage his ‘image’ in order to block a proposed move to Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazilian full-back has made over 300 appearances for Atletico over two spells with the club, picking up La Liga, Copa Del Rey, Europa League and European Super Cup winners medals along the way. Luis has always been a reliable and consistent performer under Diego Simeone’s stewardship and thusly a vital part of the club’s recent success.

The 33-year-old was apparently targeted by Ligue 1 champions PSG this summer as the club tried to bring in reinforcements at left-back, but Luis insists that he wasn’t even given the opportunity to speak to the French giants – according to Globo Esporte.

He told reporters on Wednesday: “There was a chance to go to PSG.

“I spoke to Atletico and asked them to let me go, just as they had released Gabi [who moved to Al Sadd] recently. The club said that it wasn’t the same situation, despite similar periods of time remaining on our contracts.

“In my situation there was little time before the window closed and finding a replacement would have been difficult. When they said they did not want me to leave and they set a price that was not going to be paid, I accepted.

“They said that I tried to force a move, but it’s a lie. I’ve got history with Atletico and it made me sad. They tried to make my image worse at the club.”

Simeone’s men have not had the best of starts in La Liga this season, drawing their opening game against Valencia and losing their last outing against Celta Vigo either side of a narrow victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Luis added that he has already forgiven the club for what happened over the summer, insisting that he is focused on his duties with Atletico, which will be great news for supporters who hope that the club can start winning games consistently once again to challenge for the title.

The Brazil star finished by stating: “I’m in my eighth season with Atletico and I’ve played more than 300 games. I will not tarnish my legacy.”