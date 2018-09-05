Barcelona confident of landing bargain transfer of European maestro next summer

Barcelona are reportedly confident of signing PSG and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot next summer, with Italian giants AC Milan also keen on signing the 23-year-old.

This is according to Calcio Mercato, who note that the midfielder isn’t keen on agreeing a new deal with PSG, and that the club aren’t willing to offer him the high wages he wants if he is to sign to a new deal, meaning that it looks like Rabiot may very well be about to run down his contract with the French giants.

This information, combined with the fact that the player’s contract is set to expire next summer as per L’Equipe, means that Rabiot will be available for free at the end of the season if he doesn’t agree a contract extension.

This news will be great for Barca, as it means they will have the chance to sign the Frenchman for absolutely nothing, a deal that, if they do manage to land, will be a bargain one at that.

Rabiot has managed to become a mainstay in PSG’s midfield, despite him having to compete with stars like Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Giovani Lo Celso for a place in PSG’s side.

With Barca signing stars like Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal this summer, it’s hard to see where Rabiot would fit into their side, however if he does become available on a free, they might as well sign him just so no one else can.

Only time will tell if Rabiot ends up running down his contract with PSG, and whether Barca are the one who are able to pick him up next summer.