Barcelona hitman says that Lionel Messi deserves more CL success

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believes that teammate Lionel Messi deserves more European Cup winner’s medals, given the impact he has on the club.

The Blaugrana last lifted the Champions League trophy back in 2015 by beating Italian champions Juventus 3-1 in the final. That victory ensured that Barca secured the 5th European Cup triumph of their entire history, but since then they have had to watch their archrivals take ownership of the prize.

Real Madrid has won the trophy on the last 3 occasions and set new records of consistency in football’s most prestigious club competition. Under the stewardship of Zinedine Zidane, Los Blanco’s became an unstoppable force, with the club’s record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo firing the goals to lead the team to their unprecedented success.

SEE ALSO: Lionel Messi hails the ‘necessary’ summer signing who gives Barca a new dimension

Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle for star who Barca view as future replacement for Gerard Pique

FIFA to pay Chelsea and Tottenham more than £3m in World Cup compensation as Real Madrid and Barca bank combined £7m

Although Barcelona have managed to win three of the last four league titles in Spain, supporters have watched on in envy as Madrid have dominated in Europe, despite having arguably the world’s best footballer Lionel Messi leading the line in attack.

According to The Express, Camp Nou colleague Luis Suarez insists that Messi’s influence on the team warrants greater success on the biggest stage, particularly after Ernesto Valverde’s men exited the Champions league in the quarter-final stage last season against AS Roma in shocking fashion.

“The Champions League is the competition which defines you, as the best players and teams of Europe are in it,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s obviously an irritation when your rival has won the past three Champions Leagues, as it’s historic.

“[Messi], as a player, deserves many more Champions League titles than he has.

“He is full of desire after the World Cup and after what happened to us in the Champions League last year.

“He has always taken on a leadership role and is keen to lift some trophies.”

The 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw was announced last week, with Barcelona placed in Group B alongside Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

Should Valverde’s men manage to win such a difficult group then they will be difficult to stop this year and Messi will surely be fancied to add to his European trophy haul, which would further nail down his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.