Barcelona want €200M+ attacking talent as replacement for current star Luis Suarez

Barcelona are eyeing up Spurs and England forward Harry Kane as a future replacement for current first choice striker Luis Suarez.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the Blaugrana have singled out Kane as the striker that they want to replace the Uruguayan, and that the England international is set to cost the club more than €200M if they do end up making a move for him.

Kane would be a fantastic replacement for Suarez should he end up moving to the Camp Nou, as the Spurs star has shown these last few years that he’s one of the greatest strikers on the planet.

The 25-year-old won the World Cup Golden Boot in Russia this summer, as he bagged six goals to help the Three Lions reach their first semi-finals in 28 years.

Since making his first team debut for Spurs, Kane has managed to amass a total of 147 goals and 23 assists in 217 appearances for the Lilywhites, an absolutely superb return.

Suarez has been declining a fair bit in recent seasons, so it makes sense to see Barca go for a replacement for the former Liverpool man.

Now all that remains to be seen is if the club actually make a move for Kane and secure a replacement for the declining Suarez.