Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has followed Eden Hazard in taking a swipe at the tactics of former Blues manager Antonio Conte after a flying start under Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli boss replaced Conte at Stamford Bridge this summer and looks an exciting appointment, with CFC playing some superb football and enjoying a 100% record so far this season.

Eden Hazard was quoted in the Mirror just the other day suggesting he prefers this change of tactics to a more possession-based game under Sarri than the club previously played under Conte and Jose Mourinho.

And this isn’t the first time the Belgian has sounded critical of Conte’s style, having been quoted in the Guardian back in March as saying he barely touched the ball due to the team’s approach against Manchester City in a 1-0 defeat.

Now Morata has echoed this sentiment, suggesting his early struggles in west London were due to the style of football played by Conte, who was a more defensive-minded coach.

Asked by Cadena SER, with translation from the Metro, if he felt better with Sarri at the club, his answer was emphatic, saying: ‘Yes, yes, yes. For me, yes.

‘It’s not for nothing, but for the style of play. It wasn’t my style of play and I suffered a little because of that.’