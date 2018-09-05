Leicester City defender Harry Maguire looks to have firmly put this summer’s Manchester United transfer saga behind him.

The England international has given an insight into how the saga played out this summer amid plenty of talk that his fine form at the World Cup could earn him a move to a bigger club.

United were notably in the market for a new centre-back, though none ultimately came in.

The Metro report that Maguire was one of the Red Devils’ targets, with an asking price of around £65million.

However, he is also quoted in the report as stating that he was told the Foxes wanted to keep him, and he had several reasons for being happy to remain at the King Power Stadium instead of agitating for a move to Old Trafford.

‘I spoke with Leicester after a bit of interest from clubs, and they reiterated that I wasn’t for sale and I respected that decision,’ said Maguire.

‘They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League, when I had just been relegated with Hull. They gave me that opportunity and it is a club I am really enjoying my time at. I am playing week in and week out which is important to me.

‘They have given me the platform to play at the World Cup so I feel I owe them and I respect that decision. Now I am looking forward to the season.’

In fairness to Maguire, Leicester seem very much a club on the up while United continue to struggle under Jose Mourinho, so he may well be proven right with the chance to play regularly and develop his game before perhaps getting the chance to choose more carefully over a big move later in his career.