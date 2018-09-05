How close Real Madrid came to sealing €60M departure for key Los Blancos forward this summer

Real Madrid were reportedly very close to accepting a €60M offer for forward Karim Benzema in the Napoli this summer just gone.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the €60M offer was made up of both add ons and a fixed fee, and that Los Blancos wanted the fee as a fixed sum, something that the Serie A giants weren’t willing to offer, thus a move never went through.

Madrid fans will definitely be glad to hear that the club didn’t sell Benzema given that the French international has been thriving playing under Julen Lopetegui so far this season.

The former Lyon forward has managed to amass four goals in three La Liga games so far this year, a total that puts him just one behind the five he managed in the league last season.

The 30-year-old looks to be thriving now that Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t at Real Madrid anymore, as he seems to be getting in better positions to score a lot more frequently than he was in previous seasons.

Seeing as Real only brought in Mariano Diaz as a back-up option for Benzema this summer, selling Benzema would’ve been be a disastrous move for the club to make in hindsight.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Benzema can keep up his fantastic goal scoring run for Los Blancos for the remainder of this season and salvage his reputation as one of the world’s best forwards.