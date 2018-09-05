Lionel Messi gives Barcelona green light to seal move for €60M-rated European starlet

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has given the club the go-ahead to make a move for Ajax and Holland youngster Frenkie De Jong.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the 21-year-old is valued at around €60M, and that the club are keen to get a deal over the line for the midfielder quickly to avoid losing out on his signature to other teams.

The report also states that the Blaugrana want to snag a deal to bring Holland starlet to the club next summer, something that seems like a smart move as it would allow the player to get another season of first team football under his belt.

De Jong has shown during his time with Ajax that he is very mature for his ages, and that he definitely has the potential to become a first team regular for Barca in the future.

The 21-year-old is a mainstay in Ajax’s team despite his young age, and his ability and composure on the ball has been a key asset for the Dutch giants.

The abilitities that De Jong has at his disposal make him an ideal replacement for Barca stalwart Sergio Busquets, who is as player the club may need to thing about replacing in the future given the fact he’s now 30 years old.