Jurgen Klopp phones Liverpool transfer target to hold talks over exciting move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to have spoken on the phone to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a transfer.

The young Frenchman is heading towards the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes, and the Reds are keen on signing him on a free transfer in the summer, according to ESPN.

Rabiot could be a useful addition in midfield for Liverpool, with Emre Can leaving for Juventus in the summer and new signing Fabinho yet to make an impact at Anfield.

Liverpool could face competition from Barcelona for Rabiot’s signature, according to ESPN, though the report also mentions the 23-year-old being a long-time supporters of the Merseyside giants.

This could play into the Reds’ hands, and Klopp himself is a real character who seems capable of winning big-name players over with his enthusiastic and ambitious approach.

Since the German tactician took over at LFC, they have made some superb signings such as Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk.

Rabiot would be another top addition, showing at PSG that he could be ideal for the club’s style of play under Klopp, and arriving for free would also be a real bonus.