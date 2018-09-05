Liverpool reportedly twice turned down the chance to seal the transfer of Corinthians forward Pedrinho, who was also offered to Chelsea and other major clubs.

The 20-year-old is considered a big talent in his native Brazil, having caught the eye in attacking midfield and gaining representation from high-profile agent Kia Joorabchian.

Still, it seems Europe’s elite clubs were not yet ready to take a gamble on the player, who’s rated at around £45million, according to the Daily Star.

Pedrinho was supposedly offered to Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax, but none of them went for him, with the Reds actually twice contacted about the possibility of signing him, according to UOL Esporte.

Jurgen Klopp already has plenty of attacking players to choose from in his squad, having signed Xherdan Shaqiri this summer to go alongside his excellent front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Pedrinho would likely have faced a long wait to break into the starting XI, so he’ll probably have to do a little more to prove himself before getting the big move his agent is trying to engineer for him.