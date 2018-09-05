Luis Suarez knows of the €100M Premier League star who’s desperate to seal Barcelona transfer

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is aware that Man United and France maestro Paul Pogba is desperate to seal a move to the Spanish giants.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the French international is tired of life at Old Trafford, and that the midfielder is very keen to play on the same team as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

MORE: Lionel Messi reveals the one aspect of his game he is desperate to improve

The report also notes that the 25-year-old’s agent is pulling out all the stops to try and seal a transfer away from Old Trafford, so it looks like a move to Barca may very well be on the cards in the near future.

Pogba, who Mourinho is willing to sell for €100M as per Don Balon, would be a fantastic signing for Barca, however it may be one that the club actually need.

Ernesto Valverde’s side already have stars like Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal to pick from in midfielder, and you’d wonder how Pogba would be able to secure a place in their starting XI given the player’s he’s competing against for a spot.

€100M for Pogba seems like a good deal, however for a player that may not be starting every game, paying that for much for the player may not be all that worth it.