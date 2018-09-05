Man United and Chelsea involved in transfer scrap for want-away world class forward

Man United and Chelsea are reportedly both in the hunt for Brazilian superstar Neymar, who wants to seal a move away from PSG.

According to Don Balon, both the Red Devils and the Blues are interested in the former Barcelona man, and that they aren’t the only ones in the hunt to sign him, as Real Madrid are also keen on landing the player’s signature.

The report also notes that Neymar doesn’t want to play in France any longer beyond this season, and that he is open to all offers from clubs that come in for him, meaning that this battle for Neymar may very well get a bit scrappy later down the line.

Neymar is one of the best football players in the planet, and he would absolutely be a superb addition for any of the aforementioned sides.

The team that would most likely need the Brazilian international is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club for Juventus this summer, and they’re most likely going to miss his presence and goals in their side this season.

Neymar can definitely help the Spanish giants fill the void left by Ronaldo, however with both Chelsea and United in the hunt for the superstar, Real are going to have to get a move in if they want to beat the English sides to the Brazilian’s signature.