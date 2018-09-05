Manchester United star putting in extra work after tough start to the season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has tweeted a picture of himself doing extra training with the England national team after a tough start to the season.

The Red Devils youngster remains part of the Three Lions set-up despite not featuring regularly for his club so far this term.

In truth, Rashford’s form has gone downhill since the January signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal blocked his path into the starting line up at Old Trafford.

This season, the 20-year-old has made just one Premier League start and two more from the bench in United’s opening four games, and got himself sent off in the win over Burnley at the weekend.

Fans will be pleased to see Rashford has now shown himself to be putting in the extra work in training with England as he perhaps looks to make the most of this opportunity to get a look-in for the national team.

If the attacker can finally gain some minutes and shine for his country, it could be ideal for him to go back to his club with renewed freshness and confidence once the international break is over.