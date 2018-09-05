Video: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford turns Tottenham star inside-out with training ground worldie

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford turned Eric Dier inside-out with a superb solo goal on the training ground with England.

The 20-year-old has had a tough start to the 2018/19 season, starting just one match for United before getting himself sent off in the win over Burnley.

Rashford seems to be taking his opportunity with England, however, tweeting earlier that he was putting some extra work in on the training ground.

It seems to be paying off, with this an excellent piece of footwork before drilling home past a hapless defence and goalkeeper.