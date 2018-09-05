Pep Guardiola issues a strict new rule to ensure that standards do not drop at Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has decided to ban mobile phones in ‘working spaces’ at the club to reduce the risk of complacency setting in.

The Citizens won the Premier League title for the third time in their history last year and set a new three-digit record for points accumulated over a 38 game season in the process. Guardiola’s men finished 19 points ahead of runners-up Manchester United and drew widespread acclaim for their attacking performances and slick style of football.

The start of the 2018-19 campaign has garnered 10 points out a possible 12 for the club so far, with the only blip coming against Wolves at Molineux on August 25th.

The champions haven’t been firing on all cylinders so far despite remaining unbeaten, most recently labouring to a 2-1 victory against struggling Newcastle United on Saturday, with Kyle Walker scoring the winner via a superb long-range strike in the second half.

Guardiola is so desperate to ensure that the team doesn’t allow its high standards to slip that he has now banned the use of mobile phones in ‘working spaces’, with fines to be issued as punishment for any players in breach of the new rule – as per The Mirror.

Phones will still be allowed in the dressing room, but the new order states that they are not to be used in the gym, on training pitches or in team meetings, as The Mirror also reports.

After the international break City are set to continue their defence of the Premier League crown with a home game against newly-promoted Fulham, which they will be expected to win to keep pace with the early frontrunners in this years title race.