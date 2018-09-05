Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to try a swap deal transfer involving Marcelo and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

According to Don Balon, Juventus are keen to land Marcelo from Real and have already been in touch about snapping up the experienced Brazilian defender.

The report goes on to say that Perez could be keen to land Sandro in return, with the 27-year-old an ideal replacement for his fellow countryman in that position.

However, Perez is also aware that manager Julen Lopetegui rates Marcelo very highly and may not be keen to lose such an important player just a few months into his reign as Real Madrid manager, according to Don Balon.

This once again highlights some of the internal battles that go on at the Bernabeu with the way the club does its business.

Perez is known for his fine work in the transfer market, though with the manager not having full control there is always the risk that some questionable decisions for the good of the team could be made at board level.

Real fans would likely not take too kindly to seeing a legendary player like Marcelo leave, especially just months after Cristiano Ronaldo also made the move to Juventus.