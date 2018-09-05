Video: Struggling Man City star impresses Lebron James with his basketball skills

Manchester city winger Leroy Sane might be struggling for form with his club, but he has been showing off another side to his sporting ability.

After being left out of the Germany World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia this summer, Sane has seemingly transferred his disappointment onto the pitch at club level with Man City. Pep Guardiola’s men have picked up 10 points out of a possible 12 at the start of the new season, but the 22-year-old has struggled to reproduce the kind of electrifying form he showed throughout their title-winning year last term.

With the international break underway, the German star has been enjoying some time off by shooting some hoops in the presence of Basketball legend LeBron James.

Courtesy of Football Daily’s Twitter account, in the video below you will see Sane sink an impressive free-throw to receive rapturous applause from the watching crowd and a high-five from the NBA giant.

City supporters will no doubt hope that he can produce the same level of skill when he returns to footballing duties at The Etihad!