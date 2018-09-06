Barcelona ready to sanction £135million star’s transfer to Manchester United on one condition

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Jordi Alba to Manchester United in the near future as long as they feel the transfer fee they get for him is right.

Speculation seems to be hotting up regarding the Spain international’s future at the Nou Camp, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Alba is also approaching his 30s, so it’s easy to imagine his club might now entertain tempting offers to replace him with a player closer to his peak years.

Don Balon have recently linked Alba as a target for United manager Jose Mourinho, while Sport note that he’s yet to sign a new contract and could in theory leave if a team met his £135million release clause.

The 29-year-old probably wouldn’t command a fee quite that high, but the latest update from Don Balon is that Barcelona are not ruling out letting the defender go if the right offer does come in.

This is good news for the Red Devils if they do step up their interest, though some would be surprised to see the club looking to replace the in-form Luke Shaw in that position after his superb recovery to get back to his best this season.