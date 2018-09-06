Double blow: Chelsea targets tipped to pen new contracts, significant release clause touted

After reports linking Chelsea with a double swoop on Napoli this past summer for Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski, latest suggestions are that neither will be on the move any time soon.

Maurizio Sarri has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League after winning all four of his opening games in charge, leaving the Blues setting the pace at the top of the table alongside Liverpool.

It comes after a relatively busy summer transfer window with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Kepa Arrizabalaga joining the club to give the Italian tactician quality options in key departments.

Nevertheless, after arriving relatively late in the summer, the former Napoli boss will undoubtedly be eager to continue to stamp his mark on the squad moving forward and as noted by Calciomercato, Sarri had been linked with a double raid on his previous club for Hysaj and Zielinski.

However, it’s now added that the pair are being tipped to sign new contracts with the Serie A giants, with Zielinski set to agree to a whopping €100m release clause being inserted into his deal.

It’s no real surprise that Napoli are eager for the pair to remain at the San Paolo, as both have played key roles in the start to the Carlo Ancelotti era.

Zielinski has featured prominently in all three Serie A games thus far, scoring twice in the win over AC Milan last month, while Hysaj hasn’t missed a single minute as of yet.

With both players still only 24, they will be seen as key pieces for the present and long-term future, and new contracts will certainly solidify Napoli’s position in terms of keeping them.

That would also suggest though that a move to Chelsea to reunite with Sarri looks unlikely, and so he’ll have to look elsewhere for reinforcements having already raided his former club for Jorginho, a player who has already shown he’s fundamental to the Italian’s style of play, as was Hysaj in particular last season.