Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly not too pleased to find out about how bad Arturo Vidal’s injury problems are since his transfer from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Chile international was undoubtedly one of the finest midfield players in the world at his peak, having shone for previous clubs Bayern and Juventus.

However, Don Balon report that Vidal has suffered another injury setback at the start of this campaign, which has Messi and others at Barcelona concerned.

The report from the Spanish outlet suggests many inside the club now realise why they were able to sign Vidal so cheaply this summer, and that they’re starting to regret doing so.

Who's going to win La Liga this season? Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Other View Results Loading ... Loading ...

If Barca could get the 31-year-old fit and firing again, he could be an ideal signing to boost Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Having lost Andres Iniesta and Paulinho over the summer, it’s clear the Catalan giants needed to strengthen in that area of the pitch, and Vidal seemed the ideal experienced name to come in and do a job, even if only for the short-term.